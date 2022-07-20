Heavy traffic after semi-trailer crashed at Princes Hwy, Kiama

A truck with a semi-trailer has been involved in a single-vehicle crash at Princes Highway at Gipps Street, Kiama.
The crash occurred around 3:30pm Wednesday afternoon with emergency services and Transport for NSW crews attending the scene.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the person did not sustain injuries as a result of the crash and had self-extricated from the truck.
Access to Kiama via Gipps Street is currently closed, but through traffic can continue south, according to the Transport Management Centre.
Southbound motorists are able to access Kiama from South Kiama Drive.
The Transport Management Centre is reporting heavy traffic conditions.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
