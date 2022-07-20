Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Semi-trailer involved in single-vehicle crash at Princes Hwy, Kiama

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 20 2022 - 9:57am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heavy traffic after semi-trailer crashed at Princes Hwy, Kiama

A truck with a semi-trailer has been involved in a single-vehicle crash at Princes Highway at Gipps Street, Kiama.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.