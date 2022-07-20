Albion Park have bounced back to beat Dapto 5-1 in Round 14 of the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey league at Unanderra last Sunday.
This victory was sweet revenge for Park when they lost to Dapto 1-0 in their last encounter.
In an earlier match at the same venue, Wests Illawarra jumped to the top of the league ladder with a 4-1 win over Fairy Meadow.
Park coach Scott Govers said it was a good team performance where they took their chances in attack and were solid in defence.
Taking a 2-0 lead at the break, Park dominated the game with a classy hat trick from Brady Anderson and other goals from Riley Nilan and Connor Scard.
"We have good depth in our club which has been shown throughout the season," Govers went on.
Luke Potter scored Dapto's consolation goal in the final quarter. Simon Orchard, Dapto's coach was bitterly disappointed with the huge loss blaming it on poor execution and skill level from enough chances and not being clinical enough.
Wests Illawarra showed a clinical display to easily beat Fairy Meadow 4-1 to climb top of the standings. Coach David Rieck was happy with the win especially after the 6-2 defeat by Meadow in the first round.
Wests took a 3-1 lead at the break with a corner conversion by Ben Morrison and two goals from Jeremy Huk, one from a stroke and the other a penalty corner.
Thomas Dolby sealed the victory with a tomahawk hit in the third quarter.
"Our game was well controlled from the back converting a few corners. We have to be better and take opportunities against better teams," Rieck said.
On the women's field, Albion Park had a close 4-3 win over Wests on Friday night.Park led 3-1 at half time with a double from Kiarra Marsh and captain Emma McLeish.
Wests came back in the final quarter with late goals from Bianca Broadhurst and Zoe Morell before Natalie White-Muik sealed the win for Park. In other games, University beat Railway Greys 2-1 and Meadow beat Avondale 2-1.
