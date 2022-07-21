A Farmborough Heights family has made a desperate plea for emergency after-hours vet care in the Illawarra as they grieve their beloved cat, Chevy.
The 13-year-old cat had a distressing end to his life, his owner Tania Wild said, as he endured four trips to the vet in five days last week.
Advertisement
Due to no available after-hours vet care in the Illawarra at the time, two of those trips were hour-long drives at midnight to Miranda.
"It was such a massive loss for us ... and it shouldn't have happened that way," Tania said.
"His greatest fear was getting into the carrier and going to the vet, and he needed to do that four times in five days. It just screwed him up."
Last week, Tania found Chevy with an injured front leg and called her vet immediately.
Her regular vet was full, and Tania was advised to take Chevy to another clinic. A surgeon conducted X-rays, and it was suspected Chevy had radial nerve paralysis.
Chevy was medicated for pain and was sent home to begin his recovery.
When Tania noticed it had been 24 hours since Chevy had gone to the toilet, she called the vet to ask whether this was a bad sign.
There were other urgent matters the vet was dealing with, and Tania was advised to take Chevy to an after-hours care vet at Miranda.
"He was so utterly terrified driving for an hour, it was in the middle of the night," Tania said.
"The vet there didn't have any of Chevy's records, so they had to knock him out, run all of the tests and X-ray him again. He eventually did a wee, and we came back home after another hour.
"I was just pleading that he would do a wee on his own when we got back. But he didn't so I called the vets again."
Chevy was then taken to an Illawarra vet, where he was sedated and tested again.
"After he came home from that visit, his breathing got really bad," Tania said.
Advertisement
As his breathing worsened, Tania was forced to take Chevy back to the Miranda after-hours care vet. She was left with no other option but to have him put to sleep.
"He was sedated again ... they came back out and said he's got fluid on his lungs from all the stress and panic," Tania said.
"And there was no way he was rested after he was poked and prodded. He was beyond terrified and it was the worst ending ever, and then we had to drive home again."
All of the vets who helped find solutions for Chevy were incredible, Tania said, and they did everything they could to save him.
But after watching her cat in pain on the long drives to Miranda, she said more must be done to ensure there is after-hours vet care in the Illawarra.
Advertisement
"The vets were awesome, it's just that we shouldn't have had to drive so long ... he might have had a more comfortable end to his life otherwise," Tania said.
"And other people might not be as lucky to drop everything and drive in the middle of the night."
An Illawarra vet, who asked to remain anonymous, said there was a specialist after-hours emergency care service in the region.
However, a critical vet shortage means it is not always available.
"It's getting harder and harder to even find people who want to work nine to five at the moment," the vet said.
Advertisement
They said vets are leaving the profession in droves amid burnout due to long hours and demanding work, without adequate pay.
"The biggest issue is the dropout rate," the vet said.
"While there are a lot of vets getting trained, there is a dropout rate of about 50 per cent of people who enter the profession.
"Part of the stress is remuneration, especially with the rising cost of living and rents."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.