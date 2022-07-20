The ongoing rain continues to disrupt sporting events in the region, with the Kembla Grange meeting scheduled postponed.
The Illawarra Turf Club had hosted a meeting on Saturday on a Heavy 8 surface, but further rainfall on Wednesday night led to the decision to call the meeting off.
Kembla Grange has had several meetings either abandoned or moved to Goulburn in recent months.
"Kembla Grange races today postponed following 17mm of rain overnight and surface water present on the track," Racing NSW stewards said in a statement.
The next meeting at the track is scheduled for July 30.
Trainer Brett Lazzarini will take Catesby to the July Sprint (1100m) at Randwick on Saturday, as the soon to be eight-year-old gelding continues his impressive return to form since coming into the stable.
Theresa Bateup's Monegal will have Brock Ryan aboard in the Winter Challenge (1500m) on Saturday, before chasing a spot in the new Big Dance by qualifying at the Coffs Harbour Cup.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
