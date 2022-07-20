Police have identified a man who died in North Wollongong's Stuart Park earlier this month.
After an appeal for help from the public, and assistance from forensic and facial recognition specialists, the man was identified as a 79-year-old local resident.
He died early on the afternoon of Thursday, July 7, after emergency services were called to Stuart Park following reports about concerns for his welfare.
It was believed the man had suffered a medical episode while riding his bike and paramedics treated him at the scene, but he could not be saved.
The man was not carrying any identification and police were unable to identify him.
The man's death is not being treated as suspicious.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
