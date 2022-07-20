Qualifier 'in shock' to earn another shot at World Darts Series best in Wollongong

THE final line-ups for the World Series of Darts double-header in Australia have been completed after a whirlwind weekend in Warilla on the NSW coast.
Players from all over Australia descended on the Warilla Bowls Club to fight for four spots at the Queensland Darts Masters in Townsville from August 12-13 and four places at the NSW Darts Masters in Wollongong a week later.
Sydney's Dave Marland will return to the World Series stage for the first time since Melbourne in 2018.
Marland secured his place in Townsville and Wollongong with wins over Bailey Marsh and Jimmy Samuel respectively.
Marland was delighted to be back in the big time but was also surprised by his success.
"I am a bit in shock with this one," he said.
"I love playing at Warilla, it has been very good to me. I don't have words for all the success this week.
"I can take from this I have the ability to win one competition and then refocus and take out another. I am going to make the most of these opportunities but this feeling is incredible."
Perth's Joe Comito also qualified for the Townsville event alongside fellow West Australian Marsh, Koha Kokiri, a Kiwi, now based in Perth, and the New Zealand qualifier Haupai Puha.
Broken Hill's Ray O'Donnell will also be making a comeback in the World Series after his final victory over Stuart Coburn secured his place in the Wollongong field.
O'Donnell said: "I am a bit shocked, to be honest, I did not even realise that was the final.
"It will be amazing to get back on the stage once more.
"I will keep doing what I have been doing and try to treat this like a normal competition. I will also try to use what I learnt last time to make the most of this opportunity."
Melbourne's Mal Cuming and Kokiri complete the Australian qualifiers for Wollongong, with Puha securing a second finals success to be the New Zealand representative at WIN Entertainment Centre.
The Australian and qualifiers are joined by English-based Aussies Damon Heta, Gordon Mathers and Simon Whitlock, who will take on the stars from the PDC.
World Champion Peter Wright will lead the PDC challenge alongside World No.2 Gerwyn Price, reigning World Series of Darts finals champion Johnny Clayton, three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen US Masters champ Michael Smith, World No.5 James Wade, Joe Cullen and women's superstar Fallon Sherrock.
The Queensland Darts Masters will take place at the Townsville Entertainment and Convention Centre from August 12-13.
The NSW Darts Masters will be at WIN Entertainment Centre from August 19-20.
