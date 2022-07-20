L'Etape 2022 cancelled due to closure of Jamberoo Mountain Road

Organisers have cancelled on the L'Étape Australia 2022 bicycle race.
The decision followed consultations between race organisers Lateral Event Management and Kiama Council over the state of Jamberoo Mountain Road where torrential rains had caused a landslip on July 5.
Council officers advised race organisers that it would take three to four months to repair the road, leading to organisers being unsure whether the surface would be ready for the event on November 26-27.
Kiama Council said it was disappointed that the race would not go ahead.
"It saddens us to hear that race organisers have made the decision to cancel as we know many competitors, sponsors and spectators would have loved to see this event in our region," Sally Bursell, Kiama Council's tourism and events manager said.
"Despite having spent three years planning for L'Étape, we will now turn our attention to seeking out other significant events that will add value to our region and continue to bring our community to life."
The affected section of Jamberoo Mountain Road would be used twice for the 2022 Race route and once for the Ride route.
Roughly 60 metres of Jamberoo Mountain Road, between Misty Lane and The Abbey, remains closed following the landslip in early July.
This is not the first time organisers have been forced to cancel the event. The 2020 edition, which was delayed to 2021 due to COVID, had to be cancelled when Shoalhaven City Council decided it was unwilling to close the roads between Kangaroo Valley, Berry and Shoalhaven Heads.
Businesses and residents in Kangaroo Valley were particularly opposed to the race, which would have closed the only road in and out of the village for seven hours on the race day.
The 2022 route was subsequently redesigned after the aborted 2021 edition, to remain in the Kiama, Shellharbour and Wollongong council areas, with a small portion of the race in the Wollondilly Shire.
The November race was also part of 2022 becoming Wollongong's festival of cycling, with the UCI Road World Champinoships in the city in September.
The organisers thanked the riders, Destination NSW, SBS, the Tour de France, Shimano and Cuore, the local councils and the community.
Kiama Council said that as funds were only allocated towards the event in this week's council meeting, the money will revert to Council's general allocated events budget.
