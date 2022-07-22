Blake Govers could be forgiven for taking things easy as the clock ticks down to the Kookaburras' Commonwealth Games opener.
Four years ago, Govers was set to make his Comm Games debut on the Gold Coast when disaster struck the night before game one.
Advertisement
A rogue ball during a practice match caught the Albion Park product unaware, breaking his hand. The injury ruled out Govers for the tournament, with the Kookaburras going on to claim gold.
It was a victory that brought mixed emotions for Govers.
Fast forward to 2022 and the 26-year-old hopes to play a key role in the Aussies defending their title.
The Kookaburras will kick off their Games campaign against Scotland next Sunday (AEDT).
"I was in the village in 2018 and we had a practice match against Malaysia and I copped a stray ball to the hand. It was looking like I could play with the broken hand and just come on and off as a runner, but I got medically replaced because we would have been at a disadvantage," Govers said.
"Individually, it was tough to see them go on to win the medal. But, at the end of the day, who would have known what would have happened if we had played with a man down for the tournament?
"I think it makes this one more special for me. I don't really know what to expect but hopefully it eventuates itself this time around, rather than having a broken hand."
The Kookaburras head to Birmingham as one of the medal favourites after clinching silver at last year's Olympic Games.
The Australians warmed up for the Comm Games by playing a Test series against Spain last week. The hosts won the opening two matches. However, the Kookaburras got their revenge in game three with a 5-1 win, Govers scoring a double.
The Kookaburras have been a dominant force at past Commonwealth Games, winning every gold medal since men's hockey was introduced in 1998.
"It's been pretty flat-stick with training heading into these Games but the boys are responding well. We're fit and ready to perform. It's going to be awesome to play in front of crowds, which is something we've missed for so long," Govers said.
"The Olympics is the be-all and end-all for us in hockey, so to get a silver in Tokyo helped us gain so much belief within the squad. Going into the Commonwealth Games, we know we have to be at our best to win it. And if we are at our best, we will go pretty deep into this tournament.
"We ourselves are the ones being hunted [going into the Games]. To know that's the bar, and everyone's coming to get you, it's a challenge in every single game. Everyone wants to beat Australia, especially at the Commonwealth Games. We will take each game at a time, prepare well, implement the right tactics and hopefully win each game as it comes."
Read more: 2022 Million Dollar Chase on in September
Govers will be joined in the Kookaburras squad by fellow Illawarra talent Flynn Ogilvie, while Grace Stewart will represent the Hockeyroos. The trio lead a strong contingent of local athletes heading to the Games, which kick off on Thursday.
Advertisement
Also representing the region are Emma McKeon (swimming); Jessica Hull (athletics); Charlotte McShane (triathlon); Jonathan Goerlach (para-triathlete); Corey Wedlock (lawn bowls) and Abigail Paduch and Tinka Easton (judo).
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.