Region's transport focus should be widened. Letters, July 23, 2022

The push by the Lord Mayor to fix the road and rail links needs to look beyond the issues raised by the recent rain events. Current there are two road transport routes into the Illawarra and South Coast that do not have an "elbow" in them being Mt Ousley and the road from Victoria.
Further, all six from Nowra to Bulli Tops have been closed due to land slippage at some time. It's time to focus on replacement of the 150-year-old bullock tracks with modern road structures with emphasis on connections from Shellharbour and Nowra - to Southern Highlands, and Batemans Bay to Canberra.
Advertisement
The SWIRL rail link will undoubtable be the keen focus but the extension of the rail link across the Shoalhaven River should also be a focus to allow for the expansion of the Nowra industrial area that allows rail shipment rather than road transport through the Illawarra.
Ian Young, Towradgi
John Pronk hopes 'that an impossible dream can come true', to end wars (Mercury, July 19). The drastic effects of climate change led to global action to eliminate carbon emissions. A decision supported by mass people demonstrations. And it led to the global targets to save our planet.
Similar actions are needed to eliminate the nuclear weapons of mass destruction. Because a nuclear war would end all wars. There wouldn't be any body around to fight them.
Reg Wilding, Wollongong
Wollongong Council is complicit in the flooding of the low section of Swan Street, Wollongong. Interestingly, until 1982, the council regularly cleaned out the channel adjacent to the businesses now being flooded in Swan Street.
Historically, the vast catchment south of Crown Street drained to the ocean via the broad headwaters of Tom Thumb Lagoon. This natural drainage system was replaced by a 25-metre wide channel after the council spent the better part of the 20th century filling in the lagoon.
The channel now cannot cater for the runoff generated by the burgeoning development taking place south of Crown Street, particularly at high tide.
Links Seaside is an example of development at any cost. Built in a swamp on former golf course land, the resultant reduction in floodwater detention capacity coincides with the now regular inundation of the golf club's workshop and partial inundation of several properties at the eastern end of Swan Street and Ross Street.
As there will continue to be a revolving door of politicians and council staff no-one will ever be accountable for the consequences of negligent planning.
K McKay, Wollongong
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.