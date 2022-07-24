Coronavirus still being found on cruise ships. Letters, July 25, 2022

Ship ahoy! Anyone who wants to catch the coronavirus, go and book yourself a cruise and who knows you might get the daily double and catch monkeypox to go with it.
So who made the decision to bring these infected cruise liners to the South Coast? I've been on a few cruises in my time long before we were walking around looking like surgeons. I won't be going on another cruise again unless I'm on a death wish.
I think Tourism NSW, or whoever it may be, are only interested in money.
As long as these tourists are spending they couldn't care less who gets off the ship full blown with the virus and infects some poor bastard who ends up in hospital fighting for their life. It's a case of money over lives.
Gerard Vaughan, Lake Illawarra
Since the beginning of politics with Socrates and Aristotle, "stacking" has possibly existed. Its insidious consequence in modern times can be seen with the US Supreme Court.
Trump's ultra conservative appointees, Gorsuch and Kavanagh under oath said Roe V Wade (a woman's right to abortion) was in their opinion, settled legal precedent.
Then in a majority decision both declared Roe V Wade was not a constitutional right of American women.
It is expected the US Supreme Court will soon be asked to decide if same sex marriage is a right under the Constitution. Precedence suggests same sex marriage rights will fall as did Roe V Wade.
Fortunately, our current High Court is not as politically divisive as in the US. However, the same cannot be said about some other important government agencies.
Since 2019 the LNP have been stacking the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, the Australian Renewable Energy Agency, the Fair Work Commission and Snowy Hydro.
Hopefully, the Albanese government can remedy this situation.
Barry Swan, Balgownie
Has the real Bulli hospital been sold without any advice to the mug residents of the northern suburbs? My information is the real Bulli hospital has been sold to developers.
If this is the case the money rorted from the residents needs to be returned to the miners federation and the Organ family who donated the land and built the hospital for northern suburbs sick and injured people
If this was such a good idea when there aren't enough hospital beds in Wollongong why weren't the residents told this had happened. This reeks of corruption.
We had a real hospital at Bulli and have been treated with contempt by being given a building that sends people elsewhere because it isn't a hospital.
Ray Jaeger, Coledale
