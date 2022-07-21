New program to turn Illawarra ideas into enterprises

As her mother's health deteriorated, Sharon Pusell decided to leave the workforce.
For three years, Ms Pursell became her mother's full time carer, until she passed away in 2021. After this time away from the workforce and being in the middle of a lockdown, Ms Pursell didn't see a lot of hope in returning to being an employee, so instead, she decided to turn her hobby of mosaic making into a business.
Only a few months later, now Ms Pursell has been commissioned by Wollongong City Council to design a mosaic mural for Windang Senior Citizens centre.
A long time mosaic maker, Ms Pursell knew she had the skills to produce mosaics of various sizes, but turning that idea into a business was a challenge.
"I know about making mosaics, but I really didn't know all the intricacies of running an actual business, what that took and creating a business plan," she said.
To overcome this, Ms Pursell enrolled in the New Enterprise Incentive Scheme, delivered by Wollongong training provider Illawarra ITeC.
The program, which has been running for 30 years at Illawarra ITeC, was relaunched from July 1 as the Self Employment Assistance Program and will see Illawarra ITeC delivering the program on behalf of federal employment agency Workforce Australia.
Launching the new program, Member for Cunningham Alison Byrnes said the program aimed to create more jobs and opportunities for the community.
"We could see some great ideas and businesses created that may not have been viable without that guidance and support," she said.
One of those businesses that would not have existed without the business advice, mentorship and workshops delivered by the program is Extreme Carpet Cleaning.
Owner Wayne Cooke was part of the program 24 years ago and has since built his business into a local success story, including winning awards for best sole trader along the way.
Mr Cooke said it was the initial advice provided by the program that has enabled him to remain successful, even during difficult periods such as COVID.
"Even though it was 24 years ago, for me, it has helped because I've still got a business plan that I've been able to refer back to and look at what we can handle or change," he said.
Once they complete the accredited program, participants receive a qualification in entrepreneurship and new business, or an alternative qualification, and for those eligible, financial assistance is available during the 12 months program. Illawarra ITeC business development manager Virginia Wren said this enabled would-be entrepreneurs to focus on their business.
"They come in with an idea, we flex that idea, we develop the application with them, we help them write a business plan, give them the business training, and then we mentor them for 12 months."
Support after the 12 month program is completed is available, but Wayne Cooke said the outcome for him has been worth it.
"Being able to be self employed for 24 years now, it's been great to be my own boss and call the shots."
