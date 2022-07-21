It was the memory of the incredible impact volunteers had on the 2000 Sydney Olympics that prompted Kieran Heffernan to get involved in 2022 UCI Road World Championships.
Mr Heffernan will be part of the volunteer army when the championships hit Wollongong in September and yesterday was part of a big reveal.
He, and fellow volunteer Liam Crowe, modelled the bold aqua and blue uniforms to be worn by 1500 volunteers throughout the September 18-25 event.
Mr Heffernan, the brother of Destination Wollongong Chair Tania Brown, has been hearing about the event at family gatherings.
As part of a cycling family, he said it made sense to be part of the volunteer program.
"People still talk about how amazing the volunteers were at the Sydney Olympics and I'd like to be a part of the team delivering an international event in Wollongong," he said.
Mrs Brown said the UCI Road World Championships will be a pivotal moment for Wollongong and it is the volunteers who will leave a lasting impression on visitors to the city.
"Becoming a volunteer is a great way to get close to the action and be a part of something special," she said.
Highlighting the event's commitment to sustainability, the polo shirts for the Wollongong 2022 volunteers, supported by Wilson Asset Management, are made from recycled materials under the Green Label of Wollongong supplier, Aceit.
The uniforms' release comes as Wollongong 2022 begins advising prospective volunteers of their roles over the coming weeks. There are still volunteer roles available and no cycling experience is necessary.
There are two key positions that require more registrations: course marshals and volunteers for welcome and hosting duties.
These roles will be front and centre at the event, and a key focal point for the 1000 athletes from 70 countries and the expected 300,000 spectators.
Registrations for select roles are ongoing. For more information and to apply, click here
