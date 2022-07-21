Right up to the end, Koonawarra girl Ella-Rose Bevan Valesini remained her bright, smiley self.
On Saturday morning, beloved Ella - with her parents, Mitch and Lisa, and grandmother Leeanne Schulte by her side - died of acute myeloid leukaemia. She was seven years old.
Ella was diagnosed with the illness last September.
She underwent months of gruelling treatment and a bone marrow transplant from little brother Hunter, 4, but earlier this year doctors delivered the devastating news that the cancer was terminal.
The Mercury met Ella and her family in the aftermath of this blow, when extended family, friends and the wider community rallied to make her wishes come true and fill her remaining days with joy.
She met her beloved Rabbitohs back in May, the players taking the time to have a run-around with her and Hunter.
Her mum Lisa said the family got to take her to the aquarium in Darling Harbour - "she loved it" - and a farm stay at Calderwood.
Ella was excited to meet a koala at a wildlife park, but Lisa recalled that her spirited daughter was not happy to be told she could not pat the animal.
Ella adored animals, and her grandfather Lou Valesini said she was playing with a guinea pig at the children's hospice Bear Cottage and "still being cheeky" the night before she passed away.
"Everything she went through, no matter how many needles she had, 10 minutes later she was smiling," Lou said.
"Such a strong-willed kid."
Her dad Mitch has previously described Ella as "a straight-up little warrior".
Lisa will remember Ella as a joyful child.
"She was smiling the whole way through... Until the day she died, she was smiling," she said.
"She was always happy."
Ella was a friendly, loving little girl and Lou said she received a lot of support from people wanting to help.
"She's going to be very, very missed," Lisa said.
Ella's family and friends will farewell her at a funeral next Thursday.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
