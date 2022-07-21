Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Wollongong business owner Blake Newman goes electric for deliveries

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated July 21 2022 - 7:55am, first published 4:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Electric delivery: Blake Newman with two of his electric vehicles. Picture: Adam McLean

A lack of charging infrastructure and the higher cost of electric vehicles is not deterring one Illawarra business owner from running on battery power.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.