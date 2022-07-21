A lack of charging infrastructure and the higher cost of electric vehicles is not deterring one Illawarra business owner from running on battery power.
Blake Newman, who owns online baby retail store SwaddleShop.com.au, makes deliveries from his Unanderra lock up to the Illawarra and Sydney in a MG ZS electric vehicle.
The vehicle is one of a fleet that Mr Newman owns and since going electric he says he hasn't looked back.
"We have fully electric vehicles, we don't have any petrol or diesel cars anymore," he said.
In Australia, electric vehicles have largely been purchased for the transport of people, rather than goods.
In 2021, there were 20,095 electric passenger vehicles registered, but only 327 non passenger vehicles, not including motorbikes, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics's 2021 Motor Vehicle Census.
So far, only one electric van is available in Australia, from French automaker Renault, so Mr Newman has resorted to using a passenger vehicle to transport his products.
By far the biggest benefits so far have been the fuel savings and reduced servicing costs, but Mr Newman points out other benefits that are less remarked upon.
"They're quiet, fast to turn on, you can sit there with the air con all day or the heater without gassing out everyone around and not wearing anything out."
While globally ten per cent of new cars sold are electric, only two per cent of cars sold in Australia are electric. A common concern is the lack of charging infrastructure, limiting the range of electric vehicles.
According to online finance comparison service Savvy the dearth of fast chargers limits the attractiveness of electric vehicles, in comparison to their fill-up-and-go petrol alternatives.
"People have gotten used to not having to wait for anything," Savvy managing director Bill Tsouvalas said. "When we fill up our regular cars at the pump, it takes five minutes max, in and out. Who is going to be willing to spend an hour charging their car on a long journey?"
Mr Newman said for him, range has not been an issue, with his vehicles completing 700 kilometres a week, covering 300 deliveries, and charging at the end of a run. Charging outside the home however was limited by unreliable charging stations.
"They might have a site with three but one might be broken," he said. "That needs a bit of improvement but that'll come when there's more demand."
Mr Tsouvalas said the other issue for electric vehicle uptake is cost.
"I reckon the price will have to drop below 40 or $50k before we see wider mass adoption."
Mr Newman was able to purchase his vehicle for $42,000.
"That price point made it more attractive," he said.
Outside of business use, Mr Newman has also used his electric vehicle for personal trips.
"We've gone to Jindabyne and Canberra multiple times, so it's no problem to go those long distances as long as you kind of plan a little in advance about how you're going to charge it on the way."
