Shellharbour skydivers wave goodbye to beach landing site

A proposal for skydivers to land on a Shellharbour beach has been knocked back by the city council.
As part of its already approved development application Beachside Skydive had asked Shellharbour City Council for a 12-month trial of a landing site on Shellharbour South Beach.
Advertisement
The agreement would have seen Beachside Skydive pay $10,180 for the exclusive use of a 500sqm landing zone.
Read more: Cyclists could return to Crown Street Mall
The approved development application allowed one tandem skydive session an hour, with the beach landing site seeing a maximum of three landings in that period.
At Tuesday night's council meeting, Cr Rob Petreski backed the proposal, saying it was "an opportunity to expand some of the activities relating to tourism and business in our LGA".
Cr Maree Edwards saw the employment benefit in the proposal.
"We're always looking for jobs in this town, local jobs, full-time jobs," she said, "and an opportunity like this is going to offer some people, possibly 12, possibly more, an opportunity for jobs."
With the beach located near Shellharbour Village Cr Lou Stefanovski felt it would provide a business boost.
"We all want Shellharbour to be known as a city but we somehow tend to treat it as a little town for some reason," Cr Stefanovski said.
"The businesses in Shellharbour Village are crying out for some sort of injection to bring people into the little town. This business will certainly bring in a reasonable number that will benefit the local business people."
A key speaker opposing the proposal was Cr John Davey, who felt giving over a slice of the beach was "the thin edge of the wedge".
"I don't think we should be looking to commercialise a beach environment," Cr Davey said.
"I get concerned about the disruption to the visual amenity of the beach and the surf environment from parachuting activities.
"I equally get concerned about the closure and disruption from people using the beach and the exclusionary nature of the required landing zone."
He was also concerned about the 10-metre wide landing zone on a beach often only 20 to 30 metres wide.
Cr Jacqui Graf wasn't keen on a portion of the beach being used by the "small percentage" who would choose to skydive.
"When I weigh up the public benefit and the value to our tourist economy of approval for such a license against the retention of the natural character and existing amenity of an unencumbered, safe and serene beach area, it is the latter that best serves to supports well-being and a strong local economy."
The motion was refused 5-4, with Crs Graf, Davey, Kellie Marsh, Chris Homer and Colin Gow opposing the proposal.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.