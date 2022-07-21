Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Shellharbour skydivers wave goodbye to beach landing site

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated July 21 2022 - 5:36am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crash landing: This is a sight people won't see over Shellharbour South Beach any time soon after council knocked back a proposal to use the beach as a landing site. Picture: Anna Warr

A proposal for skydivers to land on a Shellharbour beach has been knocked back by the city council.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.