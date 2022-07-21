Eighty years ago, one of the toughest World War II campaigns for Australian troops began - the Kokoda Track.
It was on July 21, 1942 that Japanese forces landed on Papua's north coast and began moving along what became known as the Kokoda Track, testing its feasibility as a route to advance on and capture Port Moresby.
"The five-month Kokoda campaign would become an epic feat of endurance, requiring hand-to-hand combat and many acts of individual bravery," the Australian War Memorial's head of military history, Dr Karl James, said.
After fighting historians have described as "some of the most desperate and vicious encountered by Australian troops in the Second World War", Kokoda was liberated in November that same year.
Corrimal RSL Sub-branch president Morrie Gallina described Kokoda, one of the closest campaigns fought to Australian soil, as part of the country's legacy.
In 2007 Mr Gallina and his son Matt, then 16, joined a group from Holy Spirit College on a nine-day trek of the Kokoda Track, an experience he described as "life-altering".
He recalled seeing the outlines of rectangular holes that were once Australian weapon pits and, just 100 metres away, the round outlines of the Japanese weapon pits, which highlighted the close quarters of combat along the track.
Mr Gallina said he lost seven kilograms over the course of the walk, which became "a matter of sheer willpower".
"I liken walking the track in parts to trying to climb a brick wall," Mr Gallina said, describing the harsh terrain.
"It was raining, it was wet, and you were exhausted from the humidity."
But for the walkers, he said, the biggest things to worry about were carrying their packs, keeping their footing, where they would sleep and what they would eat.
For the soldiers back in 1942, however, "they fought the Japanese every step of the way", while also battling injury and diseases like dysentery, scrub typhus and malaria.
"I could not believe the sacrifice our boys and girls made over there to keep our country safe," Mr Gallina said.
The late Philip Dobbs, former Corrimal RSL president, was a Kokoda veteran and described it as "one of the worst campaigns" Australia was involved in.
"I know my own battalion lost a hundred and eleven dead, killed in action," Mr Dobbs told the Australians at War television program in 2000.
In all about 625 Australians were killed along the Kokoda Track and more than 1600 were wounded, while there were over 4000 casualties of illness.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
