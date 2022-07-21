Shellharbour candidates' car kerfuffle is still under investigation

Police are continuing to investigate Wednesday's car-related kerfuffle at the Shellarbour Ward A pre-polling station.
Around noon on Wednesday, police were called after claims Labor candidate Aarron Vann had his foot run over by independent and former Labor mayor Marianne Saliba.
Advertisement
Read more: Cyclists could return to Crown Street Mall
"Inquiries into the incident are ongoing, and anyone with information - including those who witnessed the incident or have dashcam or phone vision - are encouraged to come forward and call Lake Illawarra Police on 4232 5599," a police spokeswoman said.
Despite demands from Shellharbour MP - and Mr Vann's stepmother - Anna Watson that charges be laid, the spokeswoman said that would be dependent on the outcome of the investigation.
The pre-poll station was much quieter on Thursday, though the United Services Union-supplied truck that was at the centre of the dispute was set up again.
Its message had been updated to take into account Ms Saliba's expulsion from the Labor Party.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.