Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

How the Global Financial Crisis sparked Wollongong CBD's building boom

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
July 22 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High life: Chloe Golding and Andrew Hodgen - with daughter Isla - are among the increasing number of people who have opted for inner-city living rather than a block in the burbs. Picture: Adam McLean

If you want to pinpoint the origin of Wollongong's long-running building boom, you have to go back to a time when no-one could afford to build anything.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.