Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Climate change agenda first real test

Updated July 21 2022 - 8:04am, first published 7:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Albanese-led government will face its first major test with the introduction of its climate change bill when Federal Parliament resumes on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.