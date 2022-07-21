Climate change agenda first real test

The Albanese-led government will face its first major test with the introduction of its climate change bill when Federal Parliament resumes on Tuesday.
The bill has a 2030 target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 43 per cent below 2005 levels, which if successful, would put Australia on track to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
In his victory speech in May, the Prime Minister pledged to "end the climate wars" but Labor faces a potentially difficult battle ahead with the Greens, whose leader Adam Bandt is looking to make amendments in the Senate to reduce major coal and gas projects already in the pipeline.
Advertisement
Robust backroom negotiations will be required to get this bill over the line, even though the government maintains it can still take significant action on clean energy and emissions reductions without the legislation being passed.
Promised action on climate change was a big vote winner for Labor in the May election. It needs to post some major gains early in the piece on big ticket items such as this to build public confidence.
Over in Europe and the UK, the nasty effects of a red hot summer are revealing themselves in major bushfires in areas which have never seen such catastrophic fire behaviour before.
All of the UK's 10 warmest years on record have occurred since 2002, in a country where such data has been kept since 1659. On Tuesday the UK recorded its hottest temperature ever.
Australia already has felt this blowtorch effect.
The Black Summer of 2019-20 across the south-eastern seaboard is indelibly imprinted on the national pysche.
We lost 19 million hectares of bush in one awful summer, and some of those communities, like Cobargo on the NSW South Coast, are still struggling to recover.
The Greens torpedoed the Rudd Labor government's proposed carbon pollution reduction measures and associated emissions trading scheme way back in 2009, 10 years before the Black Summer bushfires.
Prime Minister Albanese has signalled he wants to forge a fresh path on climate change. We can only hope that history doesn't repeat itself.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.