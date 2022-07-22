Illawarra Mercury
Former Adani CEO David Boshoff moves to start-up Green Gravity

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated July 22 2022 - 1:07am, first published 12:32am
New hire: David Boshoff comes to Wollongong start-up Green Gravity from Bravus, formerly known as Adani. Picture: Supplied

Wollongong energy storage startup Green Gravity has announced the appointment of David Boshoff as program director.

