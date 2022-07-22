Wollongong energy storage startup Green Gravity has announced the appointment of David Boshoff as program director.
Mr Boshoff was most recently the CEO of Bravus Mining and Resources, previously known as Adani.
Green Gravity aims to use former mine shafts for energy storage through a system of pulleys and weights.
The start-up was founded in Wollongong earlier this year by former BHP executive Mark Swinnerton.
Mr Boshoff said the move to Wollongong provided an opportunity for his skills in the mining sector to be applied to the transition to net zero emissions.
"After more than 20 years in mining I can see how Green Gravity offers a new option for mining to reduce emissions and be part of the renewable energy transition," he said.
"The Green Gravity technology has the potential to make a huge difference to both mining and energy."
Mr Swinnerton said that Mr Boshoff would assist the company as it pursued commercialisation of its technology.
"The appointment represents an excellent example of a transfer of skills between the mining and renewable energy sectors. Not only is Green Gravity reusing legacy infrastructure, but we are also demonstrating how skills can be transferred to the green technology economy," he said.
"With a career in mining, spanning both open cut and underground mines, as well as the delivery of large capital projects his skills are a perfect match for our business."
Prior to his work for Adani, Mr Boshoff held positions at mining companies including Anglo American and BHP.
