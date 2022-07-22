In the last three months, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has increased interest rates (the cash rate) by a savage 1.25 percentage points to 1.35 per cent.
That's an increase of 13 times from where it was just a few months ago, when it was 0.10 per cent.
Anyone with a mortgage would have immediately felt the effects, as the banks passed on more or less the full amount to borrowers.
Of course, these increases have totally been driven by the RBA's fear of inflation.
By increasing interest rates, they make the cost of buying goods on credit more expensive.
This dampens demand for goods and services and decreases the upward pressure on the price of goods.
Any student of economics would immediately recognise this as good old "monetary policy".
Next Wednesday the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) will publish the inflation figure for the June quarter.
It's the critical number that the RBA will be relying on to decide where interest rates go next.
The last reported headline CPI figure published by the ABS was 5.1 per cent for the 12 months to March 31, 2022.
That was the highest rate Australia has experienced in at least 20 years.
The RBA acted rapidly - administering interest rate medicine - announcing an increase in the cash rate in May, the first in over a decade.
They followed with an increase in the cash rate in June and then again in July.
This is all old news, of course.
However, all is not what it seems - and what is good medicine for the country may not be the case for the Illawarra region.
Let's have a closer look at the last set of numbers published by the ABS.
The CPI figure for the country is an average of CPI figures for the eight capital cities, and the data released by the ABS in March shows Sydney is atypical.
While the headline CPI rate for Australia was 5.1 per cent for the year to March, the headline rate for Sydney was the lowest across capital cities in Australia, coming in at 4.4 per cent - 0.7 percentage points below the Australian headline rate.
According to the ABS, the high national figure reflects elevated fuel prices and the increased costs of buying new residential real estate - all of which apparently were lower for Sydney than other capital cities.
The ABS calculates an underlying inflation rate, which takes out extreme increases/decreases in values of goods in the basket used to calculate CPI and which are likely to be caused by measurement error rather than any sustained increase in prices.
In March the underlying inflation rate was much lower than the headline inflation rate.
In fact, at 3.7 per cent, it was roughly three-quarters of the headline inflation rate.
The underlying rate is the measure most closely followed by the RBA - whose objective is to maintain inflation within a 2-3 per cent band.
While the headline CPI rate for Sydney was 4.4 per cent, its underlying inflation rate is likely to be in the order of 3.2 per cent, given that the underlying inflation rate is three-quarters of the headline inflation rate.
That's marginally higher than the upper rate making up the RBA's preferred range.
The CPI rate of most relevance to the Illawarra region is the Sydney CPI rate.
So the inflation rate in the Illawarra is more likely to be around 3.2 per cent - also marginally higher than the RBA's upper range of the rate of concern.
Based on this, it is evident that the cash rate medicine currently being administered by the RBA for the Australian economy is less relevant to Sydney and the Illawarra than other parts of the country.
Well, that's the story for the past, but what does the future hold? In truth, everything is moving so fast that economists don't have a real fix on where it is going.
The inflation rates being forecast by economic houses are very different.
The median inflation rate being forecast for 2022 by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), International Monetary Fund (IMF), RBA, NSW Government, Westpac and NAB suggests that the inflation rate will rise dramatically from around 3.2 per cent or so to 5.6 per cent this calendar year before subsiding to 2.9 per cent next year.
However, the range of forecasts for this year is the size of the inflation rate last year!
This merely tells us that there is tremendous uncertainty about where the inflation rate will end up next year.
