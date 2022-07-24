Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

If Corrimal family started renovations now, here's how more they would pay

TV
By Tareyn Varley
Updated July 25 2022 - 12:50am, first published July 24 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Whiddon with his three kids Evie, Miles and Archie and their dog Luna. Picture: ANNA WARR

Timing was on Heath and Marnie Whiddon's side when it came to the extension of their little house in Corrimal, saving them from a style they had outgrown and about $150,000 in building costs.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Tareyn Varley

Digital journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.