Renovated in nick of time

By Tareyn Varley
Updated July 24 2022 - 7:24am, first published July 23 2022 - 12:59am
ORIGINAL: The facade of the old miner's cottage, which has been in Marnie's family for more than 50 years, was kept intact to honour the past and blend into the street.
ROOM TO GROW: Heath Whiddon with his three kids Evie, Miles and Archie and their dog Luna. Picture: ANNA WARR
DESIGNER: The two-storey extension was designed by Thirroul architect Dane Taylor, whose style is influenced by mid-century modern and Japanese architecture.
SPACIOUS: The extension consists of a large open plan lounge and kitchen downstairs, three bedrooms and a bathroom, left, upstairs and a back verandah.
STREET APPEAL: "We took the time to ensure the back and side of our house were appealing as they can be seen from the main roads and park," Marnie said.
ATTENTION TO DETAIL: Builder James Madigan is entering the renovation into the MBA Excellence in Building Awards. Pictures: TIM SHAW of Shaw Photography

Timing was on Heath and Marnie Whiddon's side when it came to the extension of their little house in Corrimal, saving them from a style they had outgrown and about $150,000 in building costs.

TV

Tareyn Varley

Digital journalist

