Illawarra League: Returning Collegians stalwart couldn't stay blue for long

Blue was just never Jarrod Thompson's colour.
As a blue-shirt trainer for his beloved Collies, there were just a few too many times he almost packed into scrum.
Maybe another couple when he ran on without the water bottles, or was tempted to stick an arm out as an opposition player shot into the clear.
The Dogs 2014 premiership-winning skipper is far from the first player to feel the comeback itch, but most sense it the moment they hang the boots up
'Thommo' did so happily at the premature end of last season and had little reason to doubt the call, even as the fresh season loomed.
"Originally I did [think I was done]. I had my third shoulder reco at the end of last season and after two seasons through COVID it was stop-start, stop-start," Thompson said.
"I was disappointing we didn't get to finish the year last year and the missus and I had a chat at the start of this year and I said 'I think I'm done'.
"I spoke to the guys at Collegians just saying I wanted to still be a part of the team so I had that assistant coach role with Fiensy [coach Nathan Fien].
"I was still training with the boys keeping fit and it was good running the blue shirt for the guys, but I found it was a bit too hard being out there without being able to contribute. Even in the dressing sheds, smelling the deep heat and all that, it was just tough.
A few of the boys and Fiensy were putting the hard word on me and I had a rubber arm, they got me in the end."
Had the boots stayed on the shelf, Thompson's was a career - multiple premierships, Illawarra and country honours - plenty would have happily traded for.
It doesn't immediately scream unfinished business but, after losing the last two seasons to COVID, Thompson wanted to finish on his own terms.
Defending the club's 2019 title, successfully or not, will see those boots rest far more comfortably on the shelf if they do go back up there.
"It just didn't feel right to finish the way the last two seasons have and that was always playing out in the back of my mind," Thompson said.
"It's always good to have a bit of a send-off and finish the year, especially as we do have a strong team a good core base of guys there.
"When you've been there for so long, I've been there since 2012, it's become like a second family and you just want to contribute to that as much as you can.
"I still think playing is the best way I can do that. There's definitely a good feeling in the camp.
"With the guys we have in the forward pack, and guys we have in the backs as well, everyone's just doing their job.
"That's what you want. You don't need superstars, you just want everyone doing their job and knowing their role week in, week out. I think that's the key.
"We're still [reigning] premiers so there's a lot riding on this season and trying to get the flag at the end of the year. That's the end goal for every team."
The Dogs remain right in title reckoning but were checked on their run last weekend, going down 18-6 to Thirroul to surrender top spot on the ladder.
It leaves them 0-2 against the Butchers this season and ensures a top-two finish is no given, with that race likely to hinge on their clash with Wests in the penultimate round.
That could be rendered moot should Fien's side drop another game en route, with Saturday's clash with fourth-placed De La Salle at Captain Cook Oval.
"Thirroul have always been such a strong side, whether you're playing them at their ground or our place, you're always in for a tough game," Thompson said.
"It didn't disappoint. Credit to them, they were the ones who executed when they had to and came away with the win.
"We definitely learned a lot from that and, speaking to Fiensy after the game, it probably levels our head a little bit.
We might have got a bit complacent putting a few wins together, especially after that big Magic-Round win over Wests.
"Sometimes you need a bit of a kick up the arse and we got that. We need to make sure we're rocking up to each game mentally prepared and everyone's doing everything right.
"We haven't played De La yet so it's going to be interesting, especially up at their ground. We don't really know what to expect but we just need to get ourselves prepared and go out there for a tough physical game.
"They've got good halves, a good forward pack, so we need to show up and put a big effort in."
The second versus fourth clash will go ahead in the Shire, with the three remaining Mojo Cup games shifted to WIN Stadium on Sunday.
Helensburgh were set to host Thirroul at Rex Jackson Oval on Saturday but will now kick off a triple-header at WIN at 12.15pm, with Wests-Dapto to follow at 2pm and Corrimal and Cronulla Caringbah rounding out the schedule with a 3.45pm kickoff.
All junior league and merged competition games, as well as league tag fixtures, have been cancelled due to wet weather plaguing the region.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
