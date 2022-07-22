Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Ukrainian family of six find safety in the Illawarra after fleeing Russian invasion

By Louise Negline
Updated July 22 2022 - 7:17am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SAFE: The Kondratenko family recently fled Ukraine. Natalia and Oleksii are pictured with their children Mark, 9, Lisa, 6, Varvara, 12, and Illia, 15. Picture: Anna Warr

When they left war-torn Ukraine for Australia, the Kondratenko family didn't expect to be overwhelmed by generosity.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.