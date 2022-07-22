When they left war-torn Ukraine for Australia, the Kondratenko family didn't expect to be overwhelmed by generosity.
But since they arrived in the Illawarra a month ago that is precisely what's happened.
Advertisement
The Kondratenko family fled their home in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, five days after Russia began its invasion in February this year.
Through an interpreter, parents Natalia and Oleksii Kondratenko, both 43, say they didn't want their children to witness war.
"We were frightened and worried for the kids ... we left before the bombing got too close."
They have four children - six-year-old Lisa, Mark, 9, Varvara, 12, and Illia, 15.
The family first fled to Western Ukraine. They stayed there for three months before being billeted by a family in Albania.
They arrived in Australia on June 25.
"We came to the Illawarra because the only people we know in Australia are another family who fled the war and settled here.
"Now we have been welcomed by the whole community and we are emotional and grateful for their kindness."
"We've never experienced such generosity before," the couple said
The Red Cross has provided four weeks accommodation for them at the Windang Beach Tourist Park and are helping them find a permanent rental.
Irene and Yaroslaw Olender met the Kondratenkos at Wollongong's St Vlodymyr's Church a week ago.
"We became friends and offered to assist them settle in the Illawarra," Mr Olender said.
"We approached Warilla McDonalds and Windang Bowling Club who donated food vouchers and Mitchell's Fruit donated a big hamper," Mr Olender said. "The managers didn't even think twice they just said yes."
Advertisement
Daughter Natalie Olender said the manager at Shell Cove Woolies reached out to her on Facebook to offer help.
"When I turned up, they had three full trolleys full of food including treats and pantry staples, plus bathroom and laundry products.
"I was so overwhelmed, I started crying ... I thought I was picking up one bag of groceries and maybe a gift card but this donation was worth hundreds of dollars.
"They had also prepared a bag for each of the kids," she said.
She has since received dozens of offers of donations of money, food, clothing and household appliances.
Advertisement
"The generosity has been incredible. I've just asked people to hold onto their goods for now because there's not much space in the cabin.
"But when they settle into their new home, we'll welcome the donations,"she said.
The conflict in Ukraine is entering its 150th day with Russia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.