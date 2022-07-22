What's in store for Denison Street site in Wollongong?

A nationwide company believes Wollongong residents are running out of space at home.
Storage King as lodged a development application with Wollongong City Council for a new facility at 25-27 Denison Street.
Advertisement
That location is just a 2.5-kilometre drive from another of its outlets in North Wollongong.
On top of that the company also has outlets in Albion Park Rail and Woonona.
The proposal is for a five-storey building, 20.6 metres high and which would back onto the Wollongong rail line.
The Storage King application stated the belief that the rise of inner-city apartment living could well mean residents are running out of storage space at home
"With an increase prevalence for high-density living in Wollongong city centre, the need for storage premises for the workers and residents of Wollongong and the broader locality is evident," the application stated.
"The proposal directly responds to an identified need, and it is considered that the proposed development is in the public interest."
The on-site office would be open between 7am and 6pm seven days a week.
However, tenants will have 24-hour access to the facility via a security PIN, which the application stated could act as a crime deterrent due to the regular use of the site.
"The potential use of the site 24 hours a day, seven days a week increases the need for surveillance of both internal and external areas (eg along the Denison Street and Hercules Street frontages)," the application stated.
"This increased activity and surveillance provides a further deterrent to potential crime on the site."
The proposal includes 16 parking spaces and a traffic assessment lodged as part of the application stated it would not create traffic problems during the morning and evening peaks.
"The proposed development is expected to generate up to about 40 vehicle trips in any peak hour with the average generation expected to be around 15 to 20 trips in any hourly period," the assessment said.
"These minor traffic volumes are not expected to impact the overall function and operation of the surrounding road network."
The development application is on public exhibition until August 5.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.