Plans to allow e-scooters and e-bikes in Wollongong's streets are speeding up.
Wollongong City Council is looking for bodies keen to participate in trials for e-scooters and e-bikes.
The timing of the trial will be dependent on the NSW government changing road regulations and Transport for NSW consenting to Wollongong's participation.
Transport for NSW has brought forward a planned 12-month trial of e-scooters and has been looking for councils interested in participating.
"Since the NSW government announced plans for a shared e-scooter trial, we've also been approached by providers keen to work with us to provide such a service in our city," council general manager Greg Doyle said.
"By working through an expressions of interest process now, we will be ready and prepared should we be given the green light to participate in the NSW government's trial.''
While no locations for the shared e-scooter trial have been decided, council has specified that the providers should ensure there is linkage between the Crown Street Mall and the foreshore area.
Transport for NSW was looking at a range of measures as part of the trial, including ensuring participants are 16 years or older, that helmets are mandatory and having speed limits of 20km/h on bicycle paths, lanes and roads and 10km/h on shared paths.
If council is able to find an appropriate e-bike provider through the expressions of interest process, the scheme could be up and running as early as September.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
