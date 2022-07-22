As wintry conditions set in and the cost of living continues to skyrocket, Illawarra Salvos stores are urging people to donate their good quality winter goods to support the region's most vulnerable.
Wollongong and Warilla Salvos stores are seeing a downtick in winter donations this season, with not enough warm stock to support the influx of customers coming through doors.
Joanne Pond, the Wollongong Salvos store manager, said she believed last year's lockdown, compounded with more people coming in to shop for second hand goods, has impacted maintaining winter stock.
"There's definitely more people coming through the doors of our retail stores, and the amount of people we are referring to our welfare services has increased," she said.
"We were receiving some donations at the start of winter last year, but then everything went into lockdown ... we might also now be in a more competitive market with people selling their things online to recoup money for their second hand goods."
In particular, Illawarra stores are in need of for good quality donations of woolly jackets and jumpers, any winter clothing, homewares, and electrical furniture, says Warilla Salvos store manager Dale Cheetham.
Salvos stores are urging people to look within their homes and drop-off what they can, and are offering a 20 per cent discount to those who donate wintry goods for the rest of July.
Maintaining winter stock also plays a vital role in supporting the frontline work of The Salvation Army, with sales from Salvos Stores going directly to funding several Salvos programs including homelessness relief and youth services.
Donation drop-offs can be made at the store's red donation bins, or in store. Salvos also offers a pick-up services which can be arranged by calling 137 258.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
