Dominant Lions look to ground streaking Jets

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated July 22 2022 - 4:13am, first published 4:11am
WEEKEND CLASH: The Lions in a earlier season victory against the Stingrays. Picture: CAM BROWN'S PHOTOGRAPHY

The Nowra-Bomaderry Jets will be looking for their fifth straight win on Sunday when they take on the Group Seven leaders Gerringong Lions (10-1) at Bomaderry Sporting Complex.

