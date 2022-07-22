Illawarra Mercury
TEAMLIST FRIDAY:

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 22 2022 - 6:09am, first published 5:26am
From the Hill Podcast

The boys catch up with returning Collegians stalwart Jarrod Thompson to talk Collies premiership aspirations and last week's loss to Thirroul, plus the boys preview all the Illawarra League action including a return to WIN Stadium.

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

