TEAMLIST FRIDAY:

The boys catch up with returning Collegians stalwart Jarrod Thompson to talk Collies premiership aspirations and last week's loss to Thirroul, plus the boys preview all the Illawarra League action including a return to WIN Stadium.
Advertisement
*some venues changes post-recording.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.