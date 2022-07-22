Crash closes northbound lane of M1 at Cataract

A crash at Cataract has closed one of two northbound lanes on Friday afternoon.
The accident happened just after 3.20pm on the M1 Princes Motorway, about 2km past Picton Road.
Emergency services are in attendance.
Live Traffic advises motorists to exercise caution and reduce their speed.
