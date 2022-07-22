Illawarra Mercury
Foot and mouth disease a serious threat

Updated July 22 2022 - 7:26am, first published 7:17am
Foot and mouth disease is on our doorstep in Bali. If it hops across the Timor Sea to mainland Australia it could cost this nation up to $80 billion to eradicate, and in other economic impacts. To put that in perspective, it is estimated a relatively minor outbreak in the UK in 2001 cost that country almost $19 billion.

