Hunt stars as Dragons steady finals ship with win over Sea Eagles

St George Illawarra have turned the heat down on coach Anthony Griffin, at least momentarily, with a gritty 20-6 win over Manly at Kogarah on Friday night.
In a week that saw Griffin's coaching future come in for heavy scrutiny, the Dragons pulled a valuable two points off the eighth-placed Sea Eagles, though they remain one rung adrift of Des Hasler's side on the ladder given an awful differential.
In a must-win scenario, skipper Ben Hunt was again outstanding, grabbing a first-half double and forcing five line dropouts as he took the points in a playmaking duel with his Maroons captain Daly Cherry-Evans.
The win won't put the Dragons back in the top eight but provides some breathing space for Griffin, though Hunt insisted his side didn't derive any extra motivation from the outside noise.
"When there's things going on like that sometimes you get a vibe that there's something going on between the players but I didn't feel it at all this week and it wasn't mentioned," Hunt said.
"Everyone seemed pretty comfortable and was just getting on with the job. It was just important for us to get a win. We weren't really listening to or focusing on what's going on on the outside.
"We just wanted to train hard and come out in front of our home fans and get a win. We needed the two points and that's what we did.
"It's obviously a really important one. We've got to win most of our games now to stay in there and tonight was the first step in that. They were ahead of us and we had to get the two points."
There's perhaps no greater illustration of Griffin's abilities than the form of his skipper, but the 32-year-old hasn't given thought to the questions suggesting he's never played better.
"I'm not sure if it's the best I've played or not but I'm feeling pretty comfortable at the moment and I'm just enjoying myself," he said.
"I definitely feel like I'm enjoying my footy and playing some good footy."
With clashes against top three sides North Queensland and Cronulla to follow in the next fortnight, wins won't be more valuable, but it came at a cost, with Cody Ramsey picking up what looked to be a serious knee injury early in the piece.
The in-from custodian was grassed awkwardly in a tackle from Dylan Walker just 11 minutes in, leaving him writhing in pain and forced to leave the field with what looked to be a medial ligament issue.
Moses Mbye and Jack Bird switched between fullback and centre for the remainder of the game, but it will be interesting to see what approach Griffin takes in the coming weeks with Ramsey almost certain to be missing for a period.
"It's a big loss when you lose your fullback, particularly Cody, he's been one of our best," Griffin said.
"They think it's only an MCL but a pretty reasonable one. He'll get scans tomorrow and we'll just hope for the best.
"It's disappointing for him, he's a wonderful kid and works his backside off for everything. We'll keep our fingers crossed, they're pretty sure it's not a long-term ACL.
"Hopefully it's just MCL so we'll keep our fingers crossed that it's not too bad. They're starting to add up a bit now with him, [Moses] Suli and [Mikaele] Ravalawa, we've lost one each over the last couple of weeks.
"The other guys did an enormous job when Mbye went back to fullback and Bird went to the centres, [Tautau] Moga's been really good."
The Sea Eagles had issues of their own. Already without Jake Trbojevic, Lachlan Croker and Andrew Davey due to positive COVID tests, Hasler lost Ben Trbojevic to a nasty head knock 17 minutes in, while Haumole Olakau'atu was also hobbled for most of the clash, though he saw it out.
The visitors looked off the pace regardless, managing just the one try to Josh Aloiai four minutes into the second half without ever really threatening from there in a largely uninspiring second 40 minutes.
Aloiai compounded Manly's issues when he hobbled from the park on fulltime after picking up a knee injury.
The Dragons grabbed first points in the 11th minute through Hunt who literally slipped across from close-range after losing his footing, and the attention of the Eagles defence.
Hunt had his second six minutes later courtesy of halves partner Talatau Amone who put the four-pointer on a platter for his skipper with a beautifully weighted grubber.
Billy Burns went close to crossing two minutes before the break but was denied by an Eagles strip, Lomax slotting a penalty goal for a 14-0 lead.
In a bizarre start to the second stanza, Francis Molo was penalised for getting involved in the play having started from in front of the play-the-ball.
Molo had little choice but to grab the Tatau Moga offload that landed in his lap, but it opened the door for Aloiai to cross for Manly's first points three tackles later.
Reuben Garrick's conversion cut the margin back to eight just four minutes into the second half but it proved as close as they got.
Having largely protected the margin for the bulk of the second 40, Mat Feagai crossed from a Bird long ball with 30 seconds left to put a stamp on the win for the Dragons.
Having paid for some dramatic second-half fade-outs over recent weeks, Griffin felt his side put together a solid 80 minutes despite being scoreless through 39 minutes and 30 seconds of the second stanza.
"I was very confident coming in, we trained really well during the week and the feel was really good so we were going to be better than last week for 80 minutes," Griffin said.
"I thought we controlled the game pretty well on both sides of the ball, particularly in the second half when we had to defend the win.
"In the first half we had the majority of the ball and the field position. To keep them to six in the second half I thought was a really solid effort.
"I thought our first 40 we probably left a couple of tries out there, I thought we were really dominant.
"We had to play off the back foot for most of the second half and I thought we did that reasonably well for 40 minutes."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
