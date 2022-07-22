Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hunt stars as Dragons steady finals ship with win over Sea Eagles

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 22 2022 - 11:27am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOW GOOD: Ben Hunt slides across for a try in the Dragons win over the Sea Eagles on Friday. Picture: Getty Images

St George Illawarra have turned the heat down on coach Anthony Griffin, at least momentarily, with a gritty 20-6 win over Manly at Kogarah on Friday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.