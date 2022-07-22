Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Berkeley killer Ljube Velevski bailed over arrest warrant

By Louise Negline
Updated July 23 2022 - 3:34am, first published July 22 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Berkeley killer Ljube Velevski in Wollongong Police Station after being released on bail from court on Saturday morning. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Berkeley killer Ljube Velevski is out on bail after a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.