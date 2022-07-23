Illawarra Mercury
St George Illawarra: Bird the ace up Griffin's sleeve amid injury woes

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
July 24 2022 - 9:14am, first published July 23 2022 - 6:30am
BLOW: Cody Ramsey is helped from the park on Friday. Picture: Getty Images

Jack Bird is expecting a prolonged stint in the centres as St George Illawarra coach Anthony Griffin battles an untimely hit to his outside backs stocks, with the club confirming fullback Cody Ramsey will miss at least the next fortnight after suffering a grade-two medial ligament injury in Friday's win over Manly.

