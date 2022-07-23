Jack Bird is expecting a prolonged stint in the centres as St George Illawarra coach Anthony Griffin battles an untimely hit to his outside backs stocks, with the club confirming fullback Cody Ramsey will miss at least the next fortnight after suffering a grade-two medial ligament injury in Friday's win over Manly.
Advertisement
Having lost Mikaele Ravalawa [hamstring] and Moses Suli [ankle] in consecutive weeks, Griffin will be without his preferred No. 1 after Cody Ramsey picked up the injury to his left knee just 11 minutes into his side's crucial 20-6 win at Kogarah.
The luckless 22-year-old underwent scans over the weekend to confirm the severity of the injury that renews the fullback headache Griffin thought he'd dispensed with after Ramsey had made the jumper his own in six appearances since being recalled in his preferred position in round 11.
He was the third man to wear the Dragons No. 1 this season, with Tyrell Sloan starting the year as custodian before losing the position to veteran utility Moses Mbye after a round-three loss to Cronulla.
Sloan's recall in round 10 lasted just one game, dropped in favour of Ramsey following a golden-point loss to the Titans. The 20-year-old has spent the past two NSW Cup games on the wing with a view to returning on the flank at NRL level.
Mbye and Bird worked in tandem at fullback following Ramsey's departure against the Sea Eagles, the latter shifting there in attack while defending at left centre. All are options for Griffin ahead of Saturday's showdown with the Cowboys, though Mbye shapes as the most likely fix at No. 1.
"We just switched Moses back to left centre in attack and let Birdy roam [against Manly] which suited him a little bit more," Griffin said post-game.
"We've obviously got Sloany there as well. Last week was his first game on the wing. When we lost Ravalawa [against Brisbane] we thought we'd put him there to give him some football on that right wing and see if we can get him ready to play [first grade] there.
"He played a lot of wing up until he was 18 or 19, it's only the last year he's played fullback. We've got a nice long turnaround so we'll have a look at our options."
The pickings are slim, with back-rower Tyrell Fuimaono called on to plug holes in the centres in NSW Cup over the last two games. Bird enjoyed his time at fullback on Friday, but expects Mbye to reprise the role he played for six straight games between rounds four and nine.
"I'll probably be in the centres next week, [but] I'm not sure where Hook's going to play me," Bird said.
"I'll cover any position, that's why I'm here. I started at lock and as soon as I saw 'Rambo' go down I knew I was going into the centres. It doesn't bother me where I play to be honest, I'll play wherever the team needs me to play and whatever the coach asks of me.
"I've done that over my career. If he tells me to play fullback next week, I'll do it. [Switching] worked [on Friday] but I don't know if it'll work for the next three weeks. The way the game was going they probably just thought to put me back there in attack.
"I'm sure Hook has confidence in Moey to be our fullback for the next few weeks until Rambo gets back. He's hoping to get back before finals if we make it. He's a great player, he's a great competitor and he's been great for us at the back."
It's a fortnight that could make or break the Dragons finals charge, with Griffin's side still running 11th with a poor for and against despite the win over the Sea Eagles. It leaves them one of four sides locked on nine wins alongside the Sea Eagles, Roosters and Raiders.
"That win gets us around the top eight again and we've just got to keep doing that," Bird said.
Advertisement
"We've had a few hiccups along the way, we had two losses the last couple of weeks, we knew Manly are hanging around the top eight so it was must-win for us and we came out and accomplished that.
"We're getting wins, but we're inconsistent. We need to fix that. There's six or seven games left and we can't afford to lose many of them. If we want to play finals we need to keep doing what we did [on Friday]."
Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.