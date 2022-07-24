Pubs and clubs throughout the Illawarra can now apply to extend trading hours for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, the FIFA World Cup soccer finals and other major sporting events.
The NSW Government has listed a raft of events like the NRL Grand Final and ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket finals which are eligible for hotels and registered clubs to trade late into the night.
ClubsNSW CEO Josh Landis welcomed Sunday's announcement and said the extended trading hours would give venues across the state a major boost.
"We know the past few years have been tough for our clubs, and it's proactive decisions like this by the NSW Government that are key to helping them in their recovery," Mr Landis said.
"Extending trading hours during major sporting events will be great for the community, and I urge people to get out and give back to the venues that support them."
Australian Hotels Association CEO John Whelan said the temporary trading extensions were a victory for common-sense.
The extended trading hours will not apply to takeaway alcohol sales. Venues already approved to trade during or beyond the extended hours can operate as usual.
For more details, visit: www.liquorandgaming.nsw.gov.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
