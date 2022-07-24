Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra pubs can stay open late for NRL Grand Final, World Cup

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated July 24 2022 - 3:55am, first published 3:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACM file image of beer on tap. Picture: Robert Peet

Pubs and clubs throughout the Illawarra can now apply to extend trading hours for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, the FIFA World Cup soccer finals and other major sporting events.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.