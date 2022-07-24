Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Oh deer! Illawarra ferals in a rut are causing car accidents and destroying plants

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated July 25 2022 - 3:31am, first published July 24 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There is a perfectly good reason as to why it seems more deer are roaming around the Illawarra's suburbia but it's not due to a population increase, according to experts.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.