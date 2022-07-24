Got a cool idea? $3000 for Shellharbour, Kiama artists to launch projects

Shellharbour, Kiama and Shoalhaven artists with a cool new creative concept could receive $3000 to get their idea off the ground.
South Coast Arts is inviting applications from groups or individuals living or working in those local government areas for seed funding from Create NSW.
There will be six grants available in the upcoming round, with successful applicants expected to undertake a research/development process starting in September.
While the grant does not require a public outcome, successful applicants will need to present their ideas and outcomes at a network gathering hosted by South Coast Arts in March 2023.
To be eligible to apply, applicants will be required to meet specific criteria outlined in the guidelines and must complete an online smarty grants form. Guidelines and access to the online application form is available on the Create NSW Website www.create.nsw.gov.au/funding-and-support/nsw-grants-devolved-funding/.
Applicants must speak to South Coast Arts prior to starting their application and can send enquiries to: projects@southcoastarts.org.au.
