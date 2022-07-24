Illawarra music icon Graham Wilson has passed away over the weekend, with friends and family taking to social media in remembrance.
Advertisement
Wilson was part of vocal group The Four Kinsmen, who became stalwarts of Australia's live performance circuit, and also the first Aussie group to run a season of shows in Las Vegas.
In recent years the entertainer had endured a long battle with brain cancer.
Wilson's daughter Leah Treadwell said she couldn't stop crying.
"I know dad was ever so proud - so much so that he wrote two songs about Wollongong he loved it so much," she told the Mercury.
"We are devastated at losing such a loved and talented man."
Dozens of people have shared their condolences on the late star's Facebook page, including Vicki Tiegs, executive director of the Waples group.
"You gave the world so much joy through your music," she wrote. "Sending hugs to his friends and family."
Businessman Stuart Barnes said Wilson will leave "such a musical legacy".
"So many great memories of working together," he wrote on Facebook. "Thoughts and prayers to all family and friends at this sad time."
Former Wollongong councillor Leigh Colacino said it was a "sad moment yet a time to remember the joy Graham gave to so many".
"Keep on moondancing mate."
Business advocate Glenda Papac also posted condolences, as Wilson had been a regular entertainer at Illawarra Women in Business events for around a 10-year period.
"He was a friend, a caring person and will be missed," she wrote. "Great memories of Graham - may you rest in RIP."
Advertisement
Wilson grew up in Wollongong and attended Fairy Meadow Public School and Wollongong High School.
He began playing guitar in bands as a teenager before eventually being invited to join The Four Kinsmen - originally for just a five-week stint, but lasted decades.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.