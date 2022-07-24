Wollongong should not shy away from transformational projects that involve tall buildings in the city centre, planners who prepared a radical overhaul of the city centre have said.
The assessment comes as a new report outlines a fall in apartment building approvals in Wollongong and a rise in detached dwellings as the local government area (LGA) falls behind projected demand for housing.
Greg Burgon, who leads Sydney firm Architectus's urban design team said if done well, high rise buildings are appropriate for Wollongong's CBD.
"Density, if it's coupled with good transport, connectivity and caters to a mix of people, can be a really positive thing," he said.
Mr Burgon led the team that developed the vision for Wollongong's CBD comprised of distinct areas for various uses and lower height limits than what was allowed at the time, as part of a city for people strategy.
The resulting document, the Urban Design Framework (UDF), called for limiting residential development in the city centre to preserve the commercial core which at the time of adoption, was seen as encroaching on employment lands in the CBD.
Senior associate at Architectus Michele McSharry, who was also involved in the project, highlighted that projects such as WIN Grand could be a "catalyst" for a vibrant CBD.
"It's very rare to get such a big site in one ownership and those are the only sites that can be catalysts for this new type of development, and reset the tone of the town centre," she said.
The UDF, when it was adopted in 2020, followed an apartment building boom in Wollongong.
A report prepared for the Property Council of Australia released on Saturday, found that between 2016 and 2021, completions of multi-unit developments had outpaced detached houses in the Wollongong LGA. But, by June 2021 approvals of multiunit and detached dwellings were roughly equal.
At the same time, new projections of housing demand by 2041, released in 2019, showed that Wollongong was falling behind the amount of housing needed to shelter its projected population.
"It is crucial that the LGA continue to approve and deliver dwellings at slightly higher rates to ensure adequate housing is delivered for the population," the report's authors note. "If the existing, declining trend continues, the LGA may not provide enough housing for its population."
The report, prepared by Gyde Consulting, also highlighted there was not enough study of the diversity of housing types in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven region, with new metrics required to ensure delivery of diverse housing across the region, which is largely dominated by detached dwellings outside of the Wollongong CBD.
"As demand increases, we need to continue supporting the delivery of diverse types of housing right across the region especially in light of increased population migration to the region and the after-effects of COVID," Michelle Guido, Illawarra regional director for the Property Council, said.
Diversity was a key recommendation from the UDF, ensuring that the Wollongong CBD included housing, a resilient commercial core and public amenities.
As Wollongong's skyline rises, Ms McSharry said the urban design principles from the 2020 report could guide this development in the right direction.
"The purpose is to make the CBD work really well. Not to be afraid of heights, but to design it properly."
