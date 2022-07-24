Behold the difference in real-life

Combine the subjects of cycling and Wollongong Mall and you're bound to get some strong opinions.
Well, not everywhere it would seem.
As part of its push to make Wollongong a bike-friendly city, the city council is considering a trial that would allow cyclists to use the mall.
Advertisement
We thought we'd ask people in the mall. Yes, real-life people going about their business.
It wasn't a scientific study, but none of them seemed unduly fazed.
There was a note or two of caution, but as there is no real detail to discuss quite yet, the handful of people the Mercury spoke with were pretty accepting.
They were keen for pedestrians' safety to be maintained and for the shared space to be respected by all parties.
And then there was social media. It may come as no surprise that people were, shall we say, more forthright in their views on our Facebook page.
If we took a line through some of the experiences shared on Facebook, walking the Blue Mile is for risk-takers with Benji Marshall-like sidestepping ability only, so dangerous is the shared space for pedestrians. Others, quite remarkably, find behaviour on the communal track positively life-affirming.
So what do we take out of the responses?
That peoples' perceptions are determined by their experience (gasp) and that people are much more polite in real-life (another gasp).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.