ADF virus help for aged care extended

Updated July 25 2022 - 3:11am, first published 3:05am
ADF support for Australia's aged care sector has been boosted and extended until at least the end of September, with COVID-19 outbreaks infecting 6000 residents and 3250 staff across the country.

