Australia has reported its lowest birth rate in more than a decade, as the average age of first-time parents continues to increase.
The country's birth rate fell significantly between 2007 and 2020, from 66 per 1000 people, to 56 per 1000 people.
As for the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of babies born declined by about 7100 between 2019 and 2020, equating to a more than two per cent drop, according to a report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW).
But Wollongong mother of two boys, Kate Atkinson from Horsley, says COVID didn't change her pregnancy plans.
"My husband Dean and I tried for three years through IVF to have Mia, 3.
"We were trying for 12 months to fall pregnant with Gus and we didn't let COVID impact our plans."
"I'm a nurse so had to be vaxxed anyway for work ... I also wanted to provide the best protection for my baby," the 36-year-old said.
Kate Atkinson says she went into early labour two weeks ago during a check-up with obstetrician and gynecologist Associate Professor David Greening.
"Gus was born at 38 weeks after a two and a half hour labour with just 10 minutes pushing ... it good and quick.
"We still have four embryos left but no plans as yet to expand our family." she said.
A/Prof David Greening, from Wollongong Private Hospital, is a sub-specialist in reproductive medicine.
He says COVID isn't the only factor contributing to lower birth rates.
"Declining birth rates are a western world trend - life is expensive and children are an expensive commitment to make.
"Initially the COVID pandemic impacted on women choosing to fall pregnant.
"There were concerns about COVID vaccines and the first one developed was AstraZeneca which was not recommended for pregnant women because there were concerns it could pass into the placenta.
"The second generation of vaccines like Pfizer proved to be safe for pregnant women." he added.
A/Prof Greening said IVF procedures were stopped at the start of the pandemic when elective surgeries were halted, but demand is back now.
"We're struggling to keep up with the demand due to COVID and staff shortages.
"People need to be understanding that health and medical staff are stretched at this time." he said.
The AHIW report also found, the average age for giving birth rose from 30 in 2010 to 30.9, with the proportion of teenage parents falling from 3.8 to 1.8 per cent in the decade to 2020.
The proportion of parents aged 40 and over also went up slightly to 4.5 per cent in 2020.
Parents aged 40 and over are more commonly delivered via caesarean sections.
