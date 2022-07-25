Smith's Hill High principal David Deitz has welcomed an overhaul of entry processes into the state's selective schools, designed to make it fairer for disadvantaged students to gain access.
The government's new admissions process will reserve up to 20 per cent of places in each selective school and opportunity class for students from a low socio-economic background, Aboriginal background, with a disability, or who live in a rural or remote area.
Advertisement
Mr Deitz said the new model is "a step in the right direction to address inequity" in selection processes.
"Students from high socio-educational backgrounds have historically been advantaged by traditional testing methods," he said, "while students from low socio-economic backgrounds, Aboriginal students, students in rural and remote communities and students with disability have often been disadvantaged."
The new admission process - which will be implemented in 2023 - follows a 2018 review that found there were fewer applications from students in these four groups.
To gain entry, a student in these groups would have to sit the placement test and perform within 10 per cent of the minimum requirements for a general applicant.
If there are not enough applications to a school from students from these four groups or if these students do not meet the minimum requirements, the places will be offered to general applicants based on their test performance.
Students at Smiths Hill High come from as far as South of Nowra, Moss Vale, Campbelltown and Sutherland, Mr Deitz said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.