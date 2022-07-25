A combined hotel-apartment complex slated for Kenny Street is looking to avoid adhering to a council planning guideline.
The 18-storey building proposed for 24-30 Kenny Street will include 56 hotel rooms with 75 apartments on top.
A clause in the Wollongong Local Environment Plan (LEP) requires there be enough space between buildings for reasons of visual appearance, privacy and solar access.
The current design of the building sees the ground floor, and levels one and five to seven not providing the required amount of space for buildings to the west on neighbouring Atchison Street.
The higher levels also do not include sufficient space between them and the lots to the south.
The developer has lodged an application to allow a variation to the LEP and noted at least 14 other recent developments in the CBD were granted exclusions to this same clause.
Among those developments was Langs Corner on Kembla Street and the IMB head office on the corner of Burelli and Kembla streets.
The application specifically addressed the three key reasons sufficient space was required.
In terms of visual appearance "the proposal incorporates attractive and well-considered architectural design", the application stated.
The design as it stands also featured sufficient privacy measures, the developer claimed.
"The internal layout of the rooms attempts to minimise overlooking with the careful location of window and door openings, whilst the size of external balconies also help maintain such visual separation," the variation request stated.
The design of the rooms in the building were located in such a way to make the most of solar access.
"The apartments aspects being used for primary living spaces are orientated east and west where possible to maximise the main solar collectors during morning and afternoon and main outlook for the development," the application stated.
The proposed hotel will be a three-star venue, with "business-oriented tourism" the target market, but some suites have been designed to cater for families on a recreational holiday.
The development application is on public exhibition until July 27.
