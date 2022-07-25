A four-day hearing into the contentious proposed Thirroul Plaza development began with an onsite tour for Land and Environment Court Commissioner Danielle Dickson.
Commissioner Dickson and court delegates addressed residents and business owners in the carpark behind the plaza before assessing the rail line overpass and surrounding streets.
Advertisement
The court is considering the impact of the development proposal on the Thirroul neighbourhood and the impact of increased traffic.
The enlarged shopping centre and 77 unit development is being led by Austinmer engineer Angelo Forte and builder Mark Forte.
Stephen Le Bas and Louise Wellington from the Save Thirroul Village group say the size of the development is unsustainable.
"For two and a half years we've objected to the size, bulk and scale of the units, the fact that we will lose all our main street parking means residents will have less access to local businesses," Stepehen Le Bas said.
"We wanted the court to see how loved and vibrant Thirroul Village is and invited all local businesses and residents to show their support today.
"The Plaza is an iconic site and could be used to create a fantastic space and still turn a good dollar for the developer," Mr Le Bas added.
He says there's been absolutely no consultation with the developer and they've shown arrogant disregard for community concerns.
Louise Wellington says the development will have a significant impact on main street.
"There's a risk to walk-ability, risk to curbside activity and risk to live music in the village with 77 new units.
"It's not the right proposal to the site ... We accept the site is in need of renewal but this development is just wrong for Thirroul," Mrs Wellington said.
The owner of Thirroul surf shop and cafe, Finbox, Chris Kelly says it's time that community get a win rather than developers.
"Parking is already an issue in Thirroul and the removal of this parking will decimate local businesses.
"I have concerns about live music events and the night time economy..when there's a show at Anita's Theatre or Beaches, it's busy, it just pumps and is great for cafes and restaurants."
Advertisement
"As a business community we will potentially have to give up our livelihoods just to facilitate this development just for someone else to reap the profits.
The fate of the plaza will be determined by the end of the four-day hearing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.