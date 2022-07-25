Helensburgh's new roundabout is driving some people crazy

A new roundabout in the main drag of Helensburgh is causing some bother for bus drivers, according to a local resident.
But a Wollongong City Council spokeswoman said bus movements through the intersection had already been factored into the design of the roundabout.
Advertisement
As part of the council's Helensburgh Streetscape Masterplan, a roundabout is being constructed at the intersection of Walker and Lilyvale streets, at the southern end of the suburb's central business district.
The intersection forms part of the route for the No15 bus, which has to turn left into Lilyvale and, on the return trip, right into Walker Street.
According to resident and regular bus commuter Ross McLean, it's that right turn that is causing issues for bus drivers.
"While they can make a left-hand turn they're not able to make a right-hand turn going back in the opposite direction," Mr McLean said.
"They can't negotiate the roundabout as it is at the moment in the correct direction. They have to go against the traffic and cut the corner."
He has seen bus drivers forced to turn into oncoming traffic, driving the wrong way around the roundabout to get through it.
Mr McLean said, on one trip, the driver was "cursing" about the roundabout while another driver mentioned there had already been a confrontation where a bus wasn't able to use the roundabout properly.
"They said 'I can't physically do that' so they cut the corner and [the council workers] got rather upset - so the bus drivers aren't happy," he said.
Mr McLean said the purpose of the roundabout appeared to be in response to motorists travelling south away from the shops and using Lilyvale Street to make a U-turn.
"I think the idea is it gives them a defined area of operation when they're doing a U-turn," he said.
"But unless that roundabout is flattened buses won't be able to turn right."
The council spokeswoman said the roundabout was part of the stage two works of the masterplan for the suburb and was being constructed "to improve safety and accessibility for our community".
The spokeswoman said feedback was sought to ensure larger vehicles would not have a problem negotiating the roundabout.
"Wollongong City Council consulted with Transport for NSW to ensure that the final design considered the turning circles of large vehicles such as buses and trucks," the spokeswoman said.
"Once finished, the roundabout will have a 50mm lip which slopes upwards, allowing buses to safely mount onto the roundabout and navigate the space without scraping the underside of the vehicle."
However the spokeswoman admitted the space being taken up while construction the roundabout is causing problems.
Advertisement
"The footprint of the work zone is having a minor impact on buses and vehicles, but we are managing this with our traffic controllers when workers are onsite," the spokeswoman said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.