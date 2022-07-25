Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/National

Eastern Fwy truck driver appeals sentence

By Emily Woods
Updated July 25 2022 - 2:56am, first published 2:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Truck driver Mohinder Singh is trying to have his 22-year jail sentence reduced. (Luis Ascui/AAP PHOTOS)

A truck driver who killed four police officers in a crash on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway has launched an appeal to reduce the length of his 22-year prison sentence.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from National
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.